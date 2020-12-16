Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NHP Begins COVID-19 Vaccination

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Brannon Deugan 

    Naval Hospital Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, Fla. (Dec. 16, 2020) Naval Hospital Pensacola (NHP) Immunizations department started administering the COVID-19 vaccine to NHP medical personnel, Dec. 16, 2020. NHP was one of the facilities selected to receive the vaccine in a phased, standardized and coordinated strategy for prioritizing and administering the vaccine. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brannon Deugan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2020
    Date Posted: 12.16.2020 14:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 777160
    VIRIN: 201216-N-SD965-1000
    Filename: DOD_108108756
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NHP Begins COVID-19 Vaccination, by PO1 Brannon Deugan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    dvidsdaily
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT