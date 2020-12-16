PENSACOLA, Fla. (Dec. 16, 2020) Naval Hospital Pensacola (NHP) Immunizations department started administering the COVID-19 vaccine to NHP medical personnel, Dec. 16, 2020. NHP was one of the facilities selected to receive the vaccine in a phased, standardized and coordinated strategy for prioritizing and administering the vaccine. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brannon Deugan)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2020 14:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|777160
|VIRIN:
|201216-N-SD965-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_108108756
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, NHP Begins COVID-19 Vaccination, by PO1 Brannon Deugan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
