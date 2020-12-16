NHP Begins COVID-19 Vaccination

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/777160" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

PENSACOLA, Fla. (Dec. 16, 2020) Naval Hospital Pensacola (NHP) Immunizations department started administering the COVID-19 vaccine to NHP medical personnel, Dec. 16, 2020. NHP was one of the facilities selected to receive the vaccine in a phased, standardized and coordinated strategy for prioritizing and administering the vaccine. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brannon Deugan)