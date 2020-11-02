video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/777158" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

There's a new PT test coming to Dobbins and the rest of Air Force Reserve Command, which is aimed at providing Airmen the opportunity to test the aerobic capacity portion of their test in the event of inclement weather. (U.S. Air Force video/Andrew Park)