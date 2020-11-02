Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New PT test coming to Dobbins

    DOBBINS ARB, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2020

    Video by Andrew Park 

    94th Airlift Wing

    There's a new PT test coming to Dobbins and the rest of Air Force Reserve Command, which is aimed at providing Airmen the opportunity to test the aerobic capacity portion of their test in the event of inclement weather. (U.S. Air Force video/Andrew Park)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2020
    Date Posted: 12.16.2020 14:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 777158
    VIRIN: 200211-F-CA297-0001
    Filename: DOD_108108734
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: DOBBINS ARB, GA, US

    This work, New PT test coming to Dobbins, by Andrew Park, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Physical training

    TAGS

    physical fitness
    fit to fight
    running
    beep
    f2f
    hamr

