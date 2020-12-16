Oxford Police Department Sergeant, Scott Glanze, offers tips to keep your identity safe during the holiday season in a broadcast segment of The Morning Show.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2020 12:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|777131
|VIRIN:
|201216-A-A4502-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108108536
|Length:
|00:09:41
|Location:
|ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Identity Theft, by Clester Burdell, Mark Cleghorn and Ben Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT