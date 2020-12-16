Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Identity Theft

    ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, AL, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2020

    Video by Clester Burdell, Mark Cleghorn and Ben Williams

    Anniston Army Depot

    Oxford Police Department Sergeant, Scott Glanze, offers tips to keep your identity safe during the holiday season in a broadcast segment of The Morning Show.

    Date Taken: 12.16.2020
    Date Posted: 12.16.2020 12:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:09:41
    Location: ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, AL, US 

    Personal Security
    Alabama
    Identity Theft
    U.S. Army
    Anniston
    Anniston Army Depot
    The Morning Show

