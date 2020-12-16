Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Holiday Blues

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, AL, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2020

    Video by Clester Burdell, Mark Cleghorn and Ben Williams

    Anniston Army Depot

    Mr. Boyd Scoggins, Employee Assistance Program Coordinator, discusses ways to beat the holiday blues during a time of potential sadness for some people.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2020
    Date Posted: 12.16.2020 12:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 777130
    VIRIN: 201216-A-A4502-0002
    Filename: DOD_108108535
    Length: 00:07:35
    Location: ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, AL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday Blues, by Clester Burdell, Mark Cleghorn and Ben Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday Depression
    Alabama
    U.S. Army
    Anniston
    Anniston Army Depot
    Employee Assistance
    Holiday Blues
    The Morning Show
    Work-Life Balance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT