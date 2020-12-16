Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Christmas Cheer

    ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, AL, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2020

    Video by Ben Williams 

    Anniston Army Depot

    Volunteers from Anniston Army Depot delivered gifts for 196 children in protective custody with the Calhoun County Department of Human Resources, during this year’s annual Christmas Cheer program.

    Date Taken: 12.16.2020
    Date Posted: 12.16.2020 12:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 777129
    VIRIN: 201216-A-IY796-003
    Filename: DOD_108108534
    Length: 00:01:56
    ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, AL, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    Alabama
    U.S. Army
    Donations
    Anniston
    Anniston Army Depot
    Christmas Cheer
    The Morning Show
    weeklyvideos
    Christmas Giving

