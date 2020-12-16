Volunteers from Anniston Army Depot delivered gifts for 196 children in protective custody with the Calhoun County Department of Human Resources, during this year’s annual Christmas Cheer program.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2020 12:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|777129
|VIRIN:
|201216-A-IY796-003
|Filename:
|DOD_108108534
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
