The global AFIMSC team connected virtually for seasonal fun and end-of-year parties during Holiday Spirit Week Dec. 7 – 11, sponsored by the IMSC Round Table booster club.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2020 12:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|777125
|VIRIN:
|201215-F-RD009-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108108522
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Inside AFIMSC - 2020 AFIMSC Holiday Spirit Week, by James Buehler and Shannon Carabajal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
