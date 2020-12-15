F-22 pilots from the 325th Fighter Wing participated in a Weapons System Evaluation Program operating out of Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., and hosted by the 53rd Wing. In this video, the F-22s are firing AIM-9 missiles.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2020 11:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|777113
|VIRIN:
|201215-F-XG376-884
|Filename:
|DOD_108108155
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, F-22 AIM-9M WSEP Missile Shoot, by 1st Lt. Savanah Bray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
