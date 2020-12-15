Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-22 AIM-9M WSEP Missile Shoot

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2020

    Video by 1st Lt. Savanah Bray 

    53d Wing

    F-22 pilots from the 325th Fighter Wing participated in a Weapons System Evaluation Program operating out of Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., and hosted by the 53rd Wing. In this video, the F-22s are firing AIM-9 missiles.

    Date Taken: 12.15.2020
    Date Posted: 12.16.2020 11:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 777113
    VIRIN: 201215-F-XG376-884
    Filename: DOD_108108155
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-22 AIM-9M WSEP Missile Shoot, by 1st Lt. Savanah Bray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    missile
    live fire
    F-22
    Raptor
    WSEP
    Aim-9

