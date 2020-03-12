Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    COVID 19 Risk Mitigation during collective training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OGDEN, UT, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Brent Powell 

    76th Operational Response Command

    Nearly 100 Army Reserve Soldiers from the 76th Operational Response Command recently conducted a four-day collective training exercise keeping COVID 19 risk mitigation on the forefront of the event. This video shows some of the measures the command took to keep Soldiers safe from the threat of COVID 19 while still conducting collective training. (Official U.S. Army Video by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2020
    Date Posted: 12.16.2020 11:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 777106
    VIRIN: 201203-A-BQ341-438
    Filename: DOD_108108092
    Length: 00:04:16
    Location: OGDEN, UT, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID 19 Risk Mitigation during collective training, by SFC Brent Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Reserve
    Army Reserve
    76
    76th
    COVID 19
    COVID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT