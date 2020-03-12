COVID 19 Risk Mitigation during collective training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/777106" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Nearly 100 Army Reserve Soldiers from the 76th Operational Response Command recently conducted a four-day collective training exercise keeping COVID 19 risk mitigation on the forefront of the event. This video shows some of the measures the command took to keep Soldiers safe from the threat of COVID 19 while still conducting collective training. (Official U.S. Army Video by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)