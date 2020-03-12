Nearly 100 Army Reserve Soldiers from the 76th Operational Response Command recently conducted a four-day collective training exercise keeping COVID 19 risk mitigation on the forefront of the event. This video shows some of the measures the command took to keep Soldiers safe from the threat of COVID 19 while still conducting collective training. (Official U.S. Army Video by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2020 11:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|777106
|VIRIN:
|201203-A-BQ341-438
|Filename:
|DOD_108108092
|Length:
|00:04:16
|Location:
|OGDEN, UT, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, COVID 19 Risk Mitigation during collective training, by SFC Brent Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT