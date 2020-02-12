B-roll from MacDill Air Force Base integrated training with Shaw Air Force Base.
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2020 09:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|777085
|VIRIN:
|201202-F-FT779-0225
|Filename:
|DOD_108107613
|Length:
|00:10:25
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll MacDill AFB integrated training with Shaw AFB, by SrA SHANNON BOWMAN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
