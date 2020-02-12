Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    B-Roll MacDill AFB integrated training with Shaw AFB

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2020

    Video by Senior Airman SHANNON BOWMAN 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    B-roll from MacDill Air Force Base integrated training with Shaw Air Force Base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2020
    Date Posted: 12.16.2020 09:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 777085
    VIRIN: 201202-F-FT779-0225
    Filename: DOD_108107613
    Length: 00:10:25
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll MacDill AFB integrated training with Shaw AFB, by SrA SHANNON BOWMAN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Shaw Air Force Base
    MacDill Air Force Base
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    integrated training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT