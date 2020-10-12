Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hanscom AFB leaders holiday wishes

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2020

    Video by Roderick Berry 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Col. Katrina Stephens, 66th Air Base Group Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. William Hebb, 66th Air Base Group Command Chief, along with two special guests, wish the Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., workforce a happy holiday season.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2020
    Date Posted: 12.16.2020 09:09
    Category: Greetings
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US 

    leadership
    greetings
    Holiday

