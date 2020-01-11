Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Happy Holidays from all of us at NATO

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ICELAND

    11.01.2020

    Video by Paris Grabeel 

    Natochannel       

    We have had to do things differently this year, and the holiday season is no exception. But through it all, we still found ways to be together. From all of us at NATO, Happy Holidays.

    After training in the snow and mountains of Iceland, an EOD team returns to base. Passing signs reminding them to ‘Keep your distance’ due to COVID-19, they return to their office a little dejected, unsure how they can safely enjoy the holidays. But the EOD robot saves the day and finds a unique way to spread the holiday cheer – socially distanced, of course.

    Footage includes various shots of Icelandic EOD team training and at base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2020
    Date Posted: 12.16.2020 08:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 777080
    VIRIN: 201101-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108107539
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: IS

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    holiday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT