Pfc. Bean, 39th Signal Strategic Battalion, clears, disassembles, assembles and performs functions check of a M4, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, during the 39th Signal Strategic Battalion Best Warrior Competition (BWC), Dec. 9, 2020. (U.S. Army video Mr. Henri Cambier)
|12.09.2020
|12.16.2020 08:09
|B-Roll
|777069
|201209-A-HZ738-9003
|DOD_108107390
|00:03:11
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|1
|1
