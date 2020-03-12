Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    405th Army Field Support Brigade – Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    12.03.2020

    Video by Oliver Sommer 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Col. Brad Bane, the commander of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, passes the brigade colors to Command Sgt. Maj. Kofie B. Primus during the 405th AFSB's change of responsibility ceremony held Dec. 3 at the theater on Kleber Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany.

    Date Taken: 12.03.2020
    Date Posted: 12.16.2020 07:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 777059
    VIRIN: 201203-A-TG544-0004
    Filename: DOD_108107232
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 405th Army Field Support Brigade – Change of Responsibility Ceremony, by Oliver Sommer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TSAE
    405th AFSB
    7th ATC
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    Command Sgt. Maj. Kofie B. Primus

