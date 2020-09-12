Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd FW multi-capable Airmen course

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    12.09.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Chanceler Nardone and Tech. Sgt. Levi Rowse

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Last week, the 52nd Maintenance Group invited us to check out their Agile Combat Employment course. This is the third class to go through the #ACE course, bringing our force one step closer to creating more #multicapable Airmen here at the 52nd Fighter Wing! In turn, this brings our Wing closer to our Saber ACE initial operating concept.

    Date Taken: 12.09.2020
    Date Posted: 12.16.2020 05:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 777053
    VIRIN: 201209-F-VD885-635
    Filename: DOD_108106799
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 

    This work, 52nd FW multi-capable Airmen course, by SrA Chanceler Nardone and TSgt Levi Rowse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Crew Chief
    ACE
    Fighting Falcon
    52 FW
    AMXS

