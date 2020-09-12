Last week, the 52nd Maintenance Group invited us to check out their Agile Combat Employment course. This is the third class to go through the #ACE course, bringing our force one step closer to creating more #multicapable Airmen here at the 52nd Fighter Wing! In turn, this brings our Wing closer to our Saber ACE initial operating concept.
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2020 05:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|777053
|VIRIN:
|201209-F-VD885-635
|Filename:
|DOD_108106799
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 52nd FW multi-capable Airmen course, by SrA Chanceler Nardone and TSgt Levi Rowse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT