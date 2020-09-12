52nd FW multi-capable Airmen course

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Last week, the 52nd Maintenance Group invited us to check out their Agile Combat Employment course. This is the third class to go through the #ACE course, bringing our force one step closer to creating more #multicapable Airmen here at the 52nd Fighter Wing! In turn, this brings our Wing closer to our Saber ACE initial operating concept.