    Forest Light: Air Assault B-Roll

    JAPAN

    12.15.2020

    Video by Cpl. Levi Guerra 

    3rd Marine Division   

    U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment and troops from the 30th Infantry Regiment, 12th Brigade, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force conduct an air assault during exercise Forest Light Eastern Army in mainland Japan, on Dec. 15, 2020. Forest Light is an annual bilateral training exercise that strengthens the interoperability and readiness of the U.S. Marine Corps and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force to deter aggression and defeat any threat. This iteration is focused on seizing and defending key maritime terrain as an integrated force in support of naval operations in the defense of Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Levi J. Guerra)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2020
    Date Posted: 12.16.2020 03:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 777021
    VIRIN: 201215-M-AJ435-212
    Filename: DOD_108106212
    Length: 00:06:29
    Location: JP

    This work, Forest Light: Air Assault B-Roll, by Cpl Levi Guerra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    interoperability
    JGSDF
    3d Battalion
    Air Assault
    partnership
    training
    8th Marine Regiment
    U.S.-Japan alliance
    Fast Roping
    III MEF
    3D MARDIV
    3d Marine Division
    Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265
    V38
    Fight Now
    ForestLight21

