Family Child Care, Child Development Center hiring notice

Toni Telebar, Child & Youth Program Administrator, and Danny Robinson, Family Care Branch Head, both from Marine & Family Programs with Marine Corps Community Services featuring a Family Child Care provider talk about Child Development Center and FCC programs and hiring's on base, Dec. 11, 2020. The CDC and FCC are hiring now, so that they can continue to offer a variety of services and ensure quality care to service members' families. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Aldo Sessarego)