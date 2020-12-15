COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine arrived at Naval Hospital Camp

Pendleton (NHCP) from Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD), Tuesday, Dec.

15. NMCSD and NHCP were selected by the DOD's COVID Task Force based on

recommendations from the military services and U.S. Coast Guard, to best

support several criteria to include anticipated supply chain requirements,

such as cold and bulk storage facilities and sufficient medical personnel to

administer vaccines and actively monitor vaccine recipients. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Juan A. Soto-Delgado)