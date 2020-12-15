Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2020

    Video by Sgt. Juan A. Soto-Delgado 

    Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton

    The first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine arrived at Naval Hospital Camp
    Pendleton (NHCP) from Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD), Tuesday, Dec.
    15. NMCSD and NHCP were selected by the DOD's COVID Task Force based on
    recommendations from the military services and U.S. Coast Guard, to best
    support several criteria to include anticipated supply chain requirements,
    such as cold and bulk storage facilities and sufficient medical personnel to
    administer vaccines and actively monitor vaccine recipients. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Juan A. Soto-Delgado)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2020
    Date Posted: 12.15.2020 19:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 776932
    VIRIN: 201215-M-DL117-0001
    Filename: DOD_108105874
    Length: 00:04:50
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

