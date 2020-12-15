The first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine arrived at Naval Hospital Camp
Pendleton (NHCP) from Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD), Tuesday, Dec.
15. NMCSD and NHCP were selected by the DOD's COVID Task Force based on
recommendations from the military services and U.S. Coast Guard, to best
support several criteria to include anticipated supply chain requirements,
such as cold and bulk storage facilities and sufficient medical personnel to
administer vaccines and actively monitor vaccine recipients. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Juan A. Soto-Delgado)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2020 19:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|776932
|VIRIN:
|201215-M-DL117-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108105874
|Length:
|00:04:50
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton, by Sgt Juan A. Soto-Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
