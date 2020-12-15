B-Roll; OKNG Completes first COVID-19 Delivery

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the Oklahoma National Guard assist in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic by assisting in the delivery of the Pfizer vaccine across the state on, Dec. 15, 2020.



The first two boxes of vaccines to be distributed from one of five centralized hubs supporting 11 satellite locations across Oklahoma. Guardsmen will be using Oklahoma State Department of Health vehicles to transport the vaccines to the satellite locations with an escort from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. (Oklahoma National Guard footage by Sgt. Jordan Sivayavirojna)