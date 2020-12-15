Members of the Oklahoma National Guard assist in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic by assisting in the delivery of the Pfizer vaccine across the state on, Dec. 15, 2020.
The first two boxes of vaccines to be distributed from one of five centralized hubs supporting 11 satellite locations across Oklahoma. Guardsmen will be using Oklahoma State Department of Health vehicles to transport the vaccines to the satellite locations with an escort from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. (Oklahoma National Guard footage by Sgt. Jordan Sivayavirojna)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2020 18:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|776925
|VIRIN:
|201215-A-UA416-469
|Filename:
|DOD_108105786
|Length:
|00:03:32
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll; OKNG Completes first COVID-19 Delivery, by SGT Jordan Sivayavirojna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
