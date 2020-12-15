Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll; OKNG Completes first COVID-19 Delivery

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2020

    Video by Sgt. Jordan Sivayavirojna 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Members of the Oklahoma National Guard assist in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic by assisting in the delivery of the Pfizer vaccine across the state on, Dec. 15, 2020.

    The first two boxes of vaccines to be distributed from one of five centralized hubs supporting 11 satellite locations across Oklahoma. Guardsmen will be using Oklahoma State Department of Health vehicles to transport the vaccines to the satellite locations with an escort from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. (Oklahoma National Guard footage by Sgt. Jordan Sivayavirojna)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2020
    Date Posted: 12.15.2020 18:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 776925
    VIRIN: 201215-A-UA416-469
    Filename: DOD_108105786
    Length: 00:03:32
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll; OKNG Completes first COVID-19 Delivery, by SGT Jordan Sivayavirojna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Oklahoma
    national guard
    OWS
    covid
    OKLA COVID VACCINE
    Vaccine delivery 15Dec2020

