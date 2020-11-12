COVID-19 Vaccines Explained

Madigan subject matter experts Col. (Dr.) George Leonard, Chief Medical Officer, and Lt. Col. (Dr.) Luke Mease, Chief of Preventive Medicine, explain what we can expect with the COVID-19 vaccine.
For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan and FAQs, please visit: https://go.usa.gov/xACty
