    COVID-19 Vaccines Explained

    UNITED STATES

    12.11.2020

    Video by Ryan Graham and Joseph Jones

    Madigan Army Medical Center

    Madigan subject matter experts Col. (Dr.) George Leonard, Chief Medical Officer, and Lt. Col. (Dr.) Luke Mease, Chief of Preventive Medicine, explain what we can expect with the COVID-19 vaccine.

    For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan and FAQs, please visit: https://go.usa.gov/xACty

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2020
    Date Posted: 12.15.2020 17:34
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 776904
    VIRIN: 201214-A-QU626-001
    Filename: DOD_108105638
    Length: 00:05:23
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 Vaccines Explained, by Ryan Graham and Joseph Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    covid-19 vaccine

