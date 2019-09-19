Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Cyber Blitz 2019 Overview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2019

    Video by Edric Thompson 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command C5ISR Center

    Co-led by the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command’s C5ISR Center and the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command’s Cyber Center of Excellence, Cyber Blitz is an experiment that informs the Army regarding how to perform evolving Cyber Electromagnetic Activities, or CEMA, across the full spectrum of operations.

    Cyber Blitz 19 ran Sept. 4-22 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, NJ and was executed in conjunction with U.S. Army Pacific’s Orient Shield Exercise in Japan. This marked the first time that the Army combined field based experimentation with an Army service component command tier 1 exercise.

    The experiment/exercise pairing gave more than 30 organizations from across the Army, Navy, Air Force and JGSDF a realistic first look at how the Intelligence, Information Cyber, Electronic Warfare and Space, or I2CEWS, formation could fight and win as part of a Multi-Domain Task Force.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2019
    Date Posted: 12.15.2020 16:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 776892
    VIRIN: 190919-A-LD704-884
    Filename: DOD_108105532
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cyber Blitz 2019 Overview, by Edric Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cyber Blitz 2019
    Cyber Blitz 19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT