Cyber Blitz 2019 Overview

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/776892" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Co-led by the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command’s C5ISR Center and the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command’s Cyber Center of Excellence, Cyber Blitz is an experiment that informs the Army regarding how to perform evolving Cyber Electromagnetic Activities, or CEMA, across the full spectrum of operations.



Cyber Blitz 19 ran Sept. 4-22 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, NJ and was executed in conjunction with U.S. Army Pacific’s Orient Shield Exercise in Japan. This marked the first time that the Army combined field based experimentation with an Army service component command tier 1 exercise.



The experiment/exercise pairing gave more than 30 organizations from across the Army, Navy, Air Force and JGSDF a realistic first look at how the Intelligence, Information Cyber, Electronic Warfare and Space, or I2CEWS, formation could fight and win as part of a Multi-Domain Task Force.