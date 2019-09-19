Co-led by the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command’s C5ISR Center and the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command’s Cyber Center of Excellence, Cyber Blitz is an experiment that informs the Army regarding how to perform evolving Cyber Electromagnetic Activities, or CEMA, across the full spectrum of operations.
Cyber Blitz 19 ran Sept. 4-22 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, NJ and was executed in conjunction with U.S. Army Pacific’s Orient Shield Exercise in Japan. This marked the first time that the Army combined field based experimentation with an Army service component command tier 1 exercise.
The experiment/exercise pairing gave more than 30 organizations from across the Army, Navy, Air Force and JGSDF a realistic first look at how the Intelligence, Information Cyber, Electronic Warfare and Space, or I2CEWS, formation could fight and win as part of a Multi-Domain Task Force.
This work, Cyber Blitz 2019 Overview, by Edric Thompson
