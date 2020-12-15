Honoring 1st Sgt. Alfred Dietrick's 99th Birthday

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On December 15, 2020 in San Antonio, TX, the Texas Military Department honored the 99th birthday of 1SG (ret.) Alfred Dietrick. Dietrick formerly served with the 36th Infantry Division during World War II, and is one of the oldest surviving veterans of the Battle of Salerno. To honor his lifetime of service, the Texas Military Department presented Dietrick with a variety of honors and memorabilia. (Army video by Mr. John Thibodeau)