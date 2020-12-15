Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honoring 1st Sgt. Alfred Dietrick's 99th Birthday

    AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2020

    Video by John Thibodeau 

    Texas Military Department

    On December 15, 2020 in San Antonio, TX, the Texas Military Department honored the 99th birthday of 1SG (ret.) Alfred Dietrick. Dietrick formerly served with the 36th Infantry Division during World War II, and is one of the oldest surviving veterans of the Battle of Salerno. To honor his lifetime of service, the Texas Military Department presented Dietrick with a variety of honors and memorabilia. (Army video by Mr. John Thibodeau)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2020
    Date Posted: 12.15.2020 16:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 776889
    VIRIN: 201215-O-XP687-712
    Filename: DOD_108105462
    Length: 00:04:05
    Location: AUSTIN, TX, US 
    Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Army National Guard

    Birthday
    World War II
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Battle of Salerno

