Honoring 1st Sgt. Alfred Dietrick's 99th Birthday

On December 15, 2020 in San Antonio, TX, the Texas Military Department honored the 99th birthday of 1SG (ret.) Alfred Dietrick. Dietrick formerly served with the 36th Infantry Division during World War II, and is one of the oldest surviving veterans of the Battle of Salerno. To honor his lifetime of service, the Texas Military Department presented Dietrick with a variety of honors and memorabilia. (Army video by Mr. John Thibodeau)
