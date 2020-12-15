Members of the 27th Special Operations Support Squadron Opposition Forces team showcase their new 3D printer and it's capabilities.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2020 14:37
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|776871
|VIRIN:
|201215-F-QJ135-618
|Filename:
|DOD_108105350
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 27th Special Operations Wing OpFor 3D Printing: The Future of Warfare, by SrA Gage Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT