    27th Special Operations Wing OpFor 3D Printing: The Future of Warfare

    UNITED STATES

    12.15.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Gage Daniel 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 27th Special Operations Support Squadron Opposition Forces team showcase their new 3D printer and it's capabilities.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2020
    Date Posted: 12.15.2020 14:37
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 776871
    VIRIN: 201215-F-QJ135-618
    Filename: DOD_108105350
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 27th Special Operations Wing OpFor 3D Printing: The Future of Warfare, by SrA Gage Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    new mexico
    warfare
    future
    cannon air force base
    3D printer
    3N0X6

