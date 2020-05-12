B-Roll: Happy Holidays: Santa, Marines fly over Pendleton, North County neighborhoods

U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Training Squadron 303, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, wave to families while dressed as Santa Claus and an elf as they fly over Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, and surrounding communities in a UH-1Y Venom helicopter, Dec. 5, 2020. Since efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 have impacted holiday plans for many living in Southern California, HMLAT-303 wanted to bring Santa Claus to families living on base and the surrounding area to spread holiday cheer. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Stephen Beard)
