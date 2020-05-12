B-Roll: Happy Holidays: Santa, Marines fly over Pendleton, North County neighborhoods

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Training Squadron 303, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, wave to families while dressed as Santa Claus and an elf as they fly over Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, and surrounding communities in a UH-1Y Venom helicopter, Dec. 5, 2020. Since efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 have impacted holiday plans for many living in Southern California, HMLAT-303 wanted to bring Santa Claus to families living on base and the surrounding area to spread holiday cheer. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Stephen Beard)