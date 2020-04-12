Animation was created for the 1st Combat Camera Squadron on Charleston Air Force Base, S.C., as part of a multimedia training month. The design encompasses a chicken as the primary element, which represents the video team’s mascot. The colors, green, orange, and blue represent the primary colors used in the making of the multimedia product. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Kristen Heller)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2020 14:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|776864
|VIRIN:
|201026-F-TE598-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_108105308
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1CTCS Bravo Flight Production Logo, by SrA Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
