1CTCS Bravo Flight Production Logo

Animation was created for the 1st Combat Camera Squadron on Charleston Air Force Base, S.C., as part of a multimedia training month. The design encompasses a chicken as the primary element, which represents the video team’s mascot. The colors, green, orange, and blue represent the primary colors used in the making of the multimedia product. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Kristen Heller)