    1CTCS Bravo Flight Production Logo

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Kristen Heller 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron     

    Animation was created for the 1st Combat Camera Squadron on Charleston Air Force Base, S.C., as part of a multimedia training month. The design encompasses a chicken as the primary element, which represents the video team’s mascot. The colors, green, orange, and blue represent the primary colors used in the making of the multimedia product. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Kristen Heller)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2020
    Date Posted: 12.15.2020 14:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 776864
    VIRIN: 201026-F-TE598-9001
    Filename: DOD_108105308
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1CTCS Bravo Flight Production Logo, by SrA Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1CTCS
    1st Combat Camera Squadron

