    2nd Battalion, 17th Field Artillery Regiment fire Howitzer at Yakima Training Center

    YAKIMA, WA, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2020

    Courtesy Video

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 17th Field Artillery Regiment fire the M777A2 Howitzer down range at Yakima Training Center Nov. 2, 2020. The Lancer Brigade is the premiere ready force for the Indo-Pacific region and continues to maintain readiness across the formation.

    Date Taken: 11.02.2020
    Date Posted: 12.15.2020 13:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 776848
    VIRIN: 040101-A-UC917-1023
    Filename: DOD_108105245
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: YAKIMA, WA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Howitzer
    Yakima
    Lancer

