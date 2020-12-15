U.S. Army Reserve Response to COVID-19

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As 2020 comes to a close, we reflect on COVID-19 and the Army Reserve's response to the pandemic with one of the largest domestic mobilizations in its history.



Urban Augmentation Medical Task Forces are formed to mobilize Soldiers with an array of medical expertise to hotspots across the country. At the height of the response, more than 3,000 Soldiers are in the fight.