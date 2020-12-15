Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Reserve Response to COVID-19

    UNITED STATES

    12.15.2020

    Video by Gloria Holt 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    As 2020 comes to a close, we reflect on COVID-19 and the Army Reserve's response to the pandemic with one of the largest domestic mobilizations in its history.

    Urban Augmentation Medical Task Forces are formed to mobilize Soldiers with an array of medical expertise to hotspots across the country. At the height of the response, more than 3,000 Soldiers are in the fight.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2020
    Date Posted: 12.15.2020 13:01
    Category: Package
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Reserve Response to COVID-19, by Gloria Holt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    coronavirus
    COVID-19
    COVID19ARMYRESERVE
    UAMTF
    Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force

