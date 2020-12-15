As 2020 comes to a close, we reflect on COVID-19 and the Army Reserve's response to the pandemic with one of the largest domestic mobilizations in its history.
Urban Augmentation Medical Task Forces are formed to mobilize Soldiers with an array of medical expertise to hotspots across the country. At the height of the response, more than 3,000 Soldiers are in the fight.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2020 13:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|776826
|VIRIN:
|201215-A-AD014-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108105041
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Reserve Response to COVID-19, by Gloria Holt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT