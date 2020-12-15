Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 Vaccines Arrive at Naval Hospital Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carter Denton 

    Naval Hospital Pensacola

    201215-N-EX228-1001
    PENSACOLA, Fla. (Dec. 15, 2020) Naval Hospital Pensacola (NHP) Immunizations department receives COVID-19 vaccine doses and prepares them for storage. NHP was one of the facilities selected to receive the vaccine in a phased, standardized and coordinated strategy for prioritizing and administering the vaccine. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Carter Denton)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2020
    Date Posted: 12.15.2020 12:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 776822
    VIRIN: 201215-N-EX228-1001
    Filename: DOD_108105030
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    This work, COVID-19 Vaccines Arrive at Naval Hospital Pensacola, by PO3 Carter Denton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    vaccine
    Immunization
    weeklyvideos
    COVID-19

