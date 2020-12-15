COVID-19 Vaccines Arrive at Naval Hospital Pensacola

201215-N-EX228-1001
PENSACOLA, Fla. (Dec. 15, 2020) Naval Hospital Pensacola (NHP) Immunizations department receives COVID-19 vaccine doses and prepares them for storage. NHP was one of the facilities selected to receive the vaccine in a phased, standardized and coordinated strategy for prioritizing and administering the vaccine. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Carter Denton)
