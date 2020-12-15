COVID-19 Vaccines Arrive at Naval Hospital Pensacola

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



201215-N-EX228-1001

PENSACOLA, Fla. (Dec. 15, 2020) Naval Hospital Pensacola (NHP) Immunizations department receives COVID-19 vaccine doses and prepares them for storage. NHP was one of the facilities selected to receive the vaccine in a phased, standardized and coordinated strategy for prioritizing and administering the vaccine. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Carter Denton)