    "Ask the Corps" (The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2020

    Video by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is committed addressing the nation's STEM challenge our employees participate in mentorship programs, science fairs, robotics competitions and other educational opportunities. We are highlighting our children's curiosity with a video series called "Ask the Corps". Here Amelia asks how the the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Dredges.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2020
    Date Posted: 12.15.2020 12:22
    Category: Series
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "Ask the Corps" (The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers), by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Waterways

    STEM

    Education

    TAGS

    waterways
    USACE
    Dredging
    Pioneers of Progress

