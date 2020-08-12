Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MMN1 Nicklas Herrin Holiday Greeting

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alfred Coffield 

    Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic

    Machinist's Mate (Nuclear) 1st Class Nicklas Herrin, assigned to the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS New Jersey (SSN 796) sends a holiday greeting to his friends and family back home in Cincinnati, Ohio. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Alfred Coffield)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2020
    Date Posted: 12.15.2020 11:51
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 776814
    VIRIN: 201208-N-ON977-389
    Filename: DOD_108104878
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Hometown: CINCINNATI, OH, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MMN1 Nicklas Herrin Holiday Greeting, by PO2 Alfred Coffield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Submarine Force
    Holiday Season
    Holiday Greetings
    COMSUBLANT

