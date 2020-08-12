Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FT3 William Parker Holiday Greeting

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alfred Coffield 

    Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic

    Fire Control Technician 3rd Class William Parker, assigned to the Los Angeles-class attack submarine, USS Albany (SSN 753), sends a holiday greeting to his friends and family back home in Ocean Springs, Miss. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Alfred Coffield)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2020
    Date Posted: 12.15.2020 11:31
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 776809
    VIRIN: 201208-N-ON977-454
    Filename: DOD_108104823
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Hometown: OCEAN SPRINGS, MS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FT3 William Parker Holiday Greeting, by PO2 Alfred Coffield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Submarine Force
    Holiday Season
    Holiday Greetings
    COMSUBLANT

