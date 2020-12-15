Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Chaplain (LTC) Phillip Willis Jr., Command Chaplain Military Intelligence Readiness Command Holiday Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.15.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Military Intelligence Readiness Command

    Chaplain (LTC) Phillip Willis Jr., Command Chaplain Military Intelligence Readiness Command Holiday Message

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2020
    Date Posted: 12.15.2020 10:53
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 776808
    VIRIN: 201215-A-SC088-848
    Filename: DOD_108104771
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: US
    Hometown: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chaplain (LTC) Phillip Willis Jr., Command Chaplain Military Intelligence Readiness Command Holiday Message, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday Season
    MIRC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT