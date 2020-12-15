Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USEUCOM Foreign Liaison Officer Holiday Greetings

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    12.15.2020

    Video by Yvonne Najera 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    The United States European Command, Foreign Liaison Officers send Holiday Greetings from Stuttgart, Germany. (U.S. Army video by Yvonne Najera)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2020
    Date Posted: 12.15.2020
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 776807
    VIRIN: 201215-A-ZQ575-180
    Filename: DOD_108104750
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USEUCOM Foreign Liaison Officer Holiday Greetings, by Yvonne Najera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USEUCOM
    Holiday Greetings
    EUCOM
    Foreign Liaison Officer

