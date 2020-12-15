The United States European Command, Foreign Liaison Officers send Holiday Greetings from Stuttgart, Germany. (U.S. Army video by Yvonne Najera)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2020 10:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|776807
|VIRIN:
|201215-A-ZQ575-180
|Filename:
|DOD_108104750
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BW, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USEUCOM Foreign Liaison Officer Holiday Greetings, by Yvonne Najera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT