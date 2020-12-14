Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stallions are Ready to Fight

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    12.14.2020

    Video by Spc. Daria Jackson 

    319th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division “Stallions” conducted a week long operation, Ready to Fight, that started on Dec. 9, 2020, on Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania. The operation Ready to Fight was a operation conducted to ensure all vehicles and weapons were operable for their upcoming exercises.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2020
    Date Posted: 12.15.2020 09:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 776794
    VIRIN: 201209-A-HK778-1001
    Filename: DOD_108104638
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: PABRADE, LT 
    Hometown: FORT HOOD, TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stallions are Ready to Fight, by SPC Daria Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    2nd Battalion
    8th Cavalry Regiment 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team
    1st Cavalry Division Stallions Griffin Brigade NATO StrongEurope StrongerTogether

