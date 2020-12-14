2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division “Stallions” conducted a week long operation, Ready to Fight, that started on Dec. 9, 2020, on Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania. The operation Ready to Fight was a operation conducted to ensure all vehicles and weapons were operable for their upcoming exercises.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2020 09:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|776794
|VIRIN:
|201209-A-HK778-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108104638
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|PABRADE, LT
|Hometown:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Stallions are Ready to Fight, by SPC Daria Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
