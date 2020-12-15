Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    LRMC Breastfeeding support

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    12.15.2020

    Video by William Beach 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center Registered Nurse and Certified Lactation Consultant, Elena Mattolin-Rakas, discusses lactation support for new and current parents.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2020
    Date Posted: 12.15.2020 09:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 776790
    VIRIN: 201215-D-GW628-205
    Filename: DOD_108104612
    Length: 00:09:41
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRMC Breastfeeding support, by William Beach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Soldiers
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    Army Medicine
    LRMC
    Regional Health Command-Europe
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT