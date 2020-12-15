Landstuhl Regional Medical Center Registered Nurse and Certified Lactation Consultant, Elena Mattolin-Rakas, discusses lactation support for new and current parents.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2020 09:16
|Length:
|00:09:41
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RP, DE
This work, LRMC Breastfeeding support, by William Beach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
