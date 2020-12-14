914th ARW ISO Dock Maintenance

Music Video (2:49) featuring the 914th Maintenance Group personnel performing Isochronal (ISO) Maintenance Dock Inspection on a KC-135R aircraft.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2020 09:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|776788
|VIRIN:
|201214-F-YZ899-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108104607
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|NIAGARA FALLS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, NY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT