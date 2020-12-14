Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    914th ARW ISO Dock Maintenance

    NIAGARA FALLS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, NY, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2020

    Video by Peter Borys 

    914th Air Refueling Wing

    Music Video (2:49) featuring the 914th Maintenance Group personnel performing Isochronal (ISO) Maintenance Dock Inspection on a KC-135R aircraft.

    Date Taken: 12.14.2020
    Date Posted: 12.15.2020 09:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 776788
    VIRIN: 201214-F-YZ899-0001
    Filename: DOD_108104607
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: NIAGARA FALLS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, NY, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    KC-135
    Niagara Falls ARS
    914th ARW
    914th Maintenance Group
    ISO Dock inspection

