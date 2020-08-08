Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Know Your Sailor - Richmond Reservists

    ITALY

    08.08.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Stanley 

    AFN Naples

    200806-N-ZJ713-001 NAPLES, Italy (Aug. 6, 2020) A video production depicting three separate reservists serving in Naples simultaneously, all from Richmond, Va. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 2ndClass Jake Stanley/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2020
    Date Posted: 12.15.2020 04:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 776752
    VIRIN: 200808-N-ZJ713-001
    Filename: DOD_108104325
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Know Your Sailor - Richmond Reservists, by PO2 Jacob Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Naples
    Reserves
    Richmond
    Preparedness
    Reservists

