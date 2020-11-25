Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SSgt Robert Levesque - Dayton OH

    45, SOUTH KOREA

    11.25.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Herbert-William Bracy 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    SSgt Robert Levesque sends his holiday shoutout to his family in Dayton OH

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2020
    Date Posted: 12.15.2020 03:42
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 776735
    VIRIN: 201215-F-FO546-003
    Filename: DOD_108104290
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: 45, KR
    Hometown: DAYTON, OH, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SSgt Robert Levesque - Dayton OH, by TSgt Herbert-William Bracy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    wolfpack
    Dayton
    holiday
    Holiday Season

