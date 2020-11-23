Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Okinawa Postal Service PACUP

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.23.2020

    Video by Seaman Kelly Meyer 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Marine Corps SSgt Brandon Hayden, the operations chief for the Mail Distribution Center on Camp Kinser, explains the process mail goes through to get from the U.S., to its recipients in Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 23, 2020. Mail being sent by plane departs for Japan from Chicago, Illinois, but mail traveling by ship will leave from San Diego, California. (U.S. Marine Corps video by MCSN Kelly Meyer)

    This work, Okinawa Postal Service PACUP, by SN Kelly Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

