Marines with, Drill Instructor School, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, answer interview questions at, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Ca., Dec. 09, 2020. Drill Instructor School Students must complete 57 training days before earning the title of drill instructor. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Anthony D. Pio)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2020 01:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|776725
|VIRIN:
|201214-M-HZ903-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108104242
|Length:
|00:18:19
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Drill Instructor School Interview Package, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
