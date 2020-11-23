U.S. Marine Corps SSgt Brandon Hayden, the operations chief for the Mail Distribution Center on Camp Kinser, explains the process mail goes through to get from the U.S., to its recipients in Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 23, 2020. Mail being sent by plane departs for Japan from Chicago, Illinois, but mail traveling by ship will leave from San Diego, California. (U.S. Marine Corps video by MCSN Kelly Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2020 02:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|776718
|VIRIN:
|201123-N-DG088-871
|Filename:
|DOD_108104209
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Okinawa Postal Service Holidays, by SN Kelly Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
