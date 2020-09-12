Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Happy Holidays from U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2020

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Bruns 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command

    From Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Admiral Phil Davidson, his wife, Tracy Davidson, and everyone at U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2020
    Date Posted: 12.14.2020 23:38
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 776716
    VIRIN: 201209-N-TB410-0001
    Filename: DOD_108104207
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Hometown: HAWAIIAN GARDENS, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy Holidays from U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, 2020, by CPO Joshua Bruns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday Season

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT