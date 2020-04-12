Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Mike Company Holiday Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Marines with, Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion send a holiday message home to their families back home at, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Ca., Dec. 4, 2020. After completing the crucible recruits earn the title Marine and return to the Depot for their last two weeks of training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Anthony D. Pio)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2020
    Date Posted: 12.14.2020 22:02
    Category:
    Video ID: 776713
    VIRIN: 201214-M-HZ903-2001
    Filename: DOD_108104090
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mike Company Holiday Message, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCRD
    Recruits
    Recruit training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT