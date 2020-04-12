Mike Company Holiday Message

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marines with, Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion send a holiday message home to their families back home at, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Ca., Dec. 4, 2020. After completing the crucible recruits earn the title Marine and return to the Depot for their last two weeks of training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Anthony D. Pio)