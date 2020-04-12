Mike Company Holiday Message

Marines with, Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion send a holiday message home to their families back home at, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Ca., Dec. 4, 2020. After completing the crucible recruits earn the title Marine and return to the Depot for their last two weeks of training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Anthony D. Pio)
|12.04.2020
|12.14.2020 22:02
|776713
|201214-M-HZ903-2001
|DOD_108104090
|00:00:39
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|1
|1
