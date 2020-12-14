Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard medevacs man from fishing vessel 135 miles off WA coast

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEAH BAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven Strohmaier 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Coast Guard aircrew members medevac a man who suffered a severe hand injury aboard a commercial freighter 135 miles off the Washington coast on Dec. 14, 2020. The flight crew departed Astoria, Oregon, aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter. (U.S. Coast Guard Video)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2020
    Date Posted: 12.14.2020 21:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 776710
    VIRIN: 201214-G-SG988-1915
    Filename: DOD_108104062
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NEAH BAY, WA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs man from fishing vessel 135 miles off WA coast, by PO2 Steven Strohmaier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Rescue
    Hoist
    Jayhawk
    Washington State
    Cabin Footage

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT