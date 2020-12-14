Coast Guard medevacs man from fishing vessel 135 miles off WA coast

Coast Guard aircrew members medevac a man who suffered a severe hand injury aboard a commercial freighter 135 miles off the Washington coast on Dec. 14, 2020. The flight crew departed Astoria, Oregon, aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter. (U.S. Coast Guard Video)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2020 21:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|776710
|VIRIN:
|201214-G-SG988-1915
|Filename:
|DOD_108104062
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|NEAH BAY, WA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
identified by DVIDS
