    Operation Christmas Drop Loadmaster Feature

    GUAM

    12.11.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Amir Young 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Andersen Air Force Base, Guam unites with Yokota Air Base, Japan and the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force for the 69th annual Operation Christmas drop, delivering love from above on Dec. 9, 2020. OCD is the worlds longest running airdrop mission which allows for bilateral training between the U.S. and its allies to conduct low-cost low-altitude airdrops to islands in the South-Eastern Pacific region.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2020
    Date Posted: 12.14.2020 19:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 776701
    VIRIN: 201211-F-XT896-267
    Filename: DOD_108104018
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: GU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Christmas Drop Loadmaster Feature, by SrA Amir Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    36th Airlift Squadron
    734th Air Mobility Squadron
    374th Airlift Wing
    36 Wing
    515th Air Mobility Wing

