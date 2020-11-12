Andersen Air Force Base, Guam unites with Yokota Air Base, Japan and the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force for the 69th annual Operation Christmas drop, delivering love from above on Dec. 9, 2020. OCD is the worlds longest running airdrop mission which allows for bilateral training between the U.S. and its allies to conduct low-cost low-altitude airdrops to islands in the South-Eastern Pacific region.
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2020 19:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|776701
|VIRIN:
|201211-F-XT896-267
|Filename:
|DOD_108104018
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Christmas Drop Loadmaster Feature, by SrA Amir Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
