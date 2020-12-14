Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arizona Guard prepares PPE for transportation to new warehouse

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis  

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Arizona National Guard service members prepared pallets of medical protective equipment for transportation at a warehouse in Pima County, Ariz., Dec. 14, 2020. The equipment is set to be transferred to a new, more centrally located, warehouse for distribution to area medical facilities as needs for medical supplies arise. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2020
    Date Posted: 12.14.2020 19:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 776700
    VIRIN: 201214-Z-RC891-028
    Filename: DOD_108104017
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: AZ, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arizona Guard prepares PPE for transportation to new warehouse, by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Soldiers
    Arizona
    NationalGuard
    COVID
    AZCV19

