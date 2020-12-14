Arizona National Guard service members prepared pallets of medical protective equipment for transportation at a warehouse in Pima County, Ariz., Dec. 14, 2020. The equipment is set to be transferred to a new, more centrally located, warehouse for distribution to area medical facilities as needs for medical supplies arise. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2020 19:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|776700
|VIRIN:
|201214-Z-RC891-028
|Filename:
|DOD_108104017
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Arizona Guard prepares PPE for transportation to new warehouse, by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
