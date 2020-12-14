Arizona Guard prepares PPE for transportation to new warehouse

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Arizona National Guard service members prepared pallets of medical protective equipment for transportation at a warehouse in Pima County, Ariz., Dec. 14, 2020. The equipment is set to be transferred to a new, more centrally located, warehouse for distribution to area medical facilities as needs for medical supplies arise. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)