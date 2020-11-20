3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, was awarded the AAME on Schofield Barracks Hawaii, on Nov. 20, 2020. The AAME is the Army Award for Maintenance Excellence. (U.S Army video by Sgt. Ryan Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2020 19:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|776693
|VIRIN:
|201120-A-EL257-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108103953
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Award for Maintenance Excellence, by SGT Ryan Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT