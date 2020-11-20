Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Award for Maintenance Excellence

    HI, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2020

    Video by Sgt. Ryan Jenkins 

    25th Infantry Division   

    3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, was awarded the AAME on Schofield Barracks Hawaii, on Nov. 20, 2020. The AAME is the Army Award for Maintenance Excellence. (U.S Army video by Sgt. Ryan Jenkins)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2020
    Date Posted: 12.14.2020 19:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 776693
    VIRIN: 201120-A-EL257-001
    Filename: DOD_108103953
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: HI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Award for Maintenance Excellence, by SGT Ryan Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    25th ID
    USARPAC
    25th CAB
    Tropic Lightning
    Strike Hard
    INDOPACOM

