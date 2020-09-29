Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honor Guard PSA

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Cole Yardley 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    Members of the Mountain Home Air Force Base Honor Guard perform a flag folding ceremony, with informational text about the United States Air Force Honor Guard over it.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2020
    Date Posted: 12.14.2020 18:11
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 776685
    VIRIN: 200929-F-FU430-048
    Filename: DOD_108103899
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honor Guard PSA, by A1C Cole Yardley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Honor Guard
    Mountain Home
    Flag

