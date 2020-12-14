Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Toad Suck Park reopening Dec.15

    CONWAY, AR, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2020

    Video by James Woods 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District announces that beginning Dec. 15, Toad Suck Park near Conway, Arkansas will be available for reservations.

    USACE closed Toad Suck Park during the historic spring flood of 2019. The high flows engulfed the park causing widespread damage that required extensive repairs, including replacing 11 culverts, rebuilding or hardening multiple campsites, and removing tons of debris.

    Beginning in October 2019, minor repair work such as cleaning sediment off roadways and campsites, filling scour holes, cleaning structures and facilities was performed with in-house resources.

    In February 2020, a contract was awarded to begin addressing major repair items that include rehabilitation of campsites, electrical, plumbing issues, septic systems, painting, and more.

    About $1.3 million in flood supplemental funds were used to repair the damage to Toad Suck Park.

    Because of COVID-19 related issues drive-up camping will not be allowed. All campsites at Toad Suck Park can be reserved online. For reservations campers need to visit recreation.gov or call 1-877-444-6777.

