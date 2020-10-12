Thirty-five military sniper teams gathered at the 50th Winston P. Wilson (WPW) and 30th Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting Sniper (AFSAM) Championships hosted by the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center, with the help of the U.S. Army National Guard Sniper School, held at the Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center December 4-10, 2020. The snipers faced several challenges, including ruck marches and various shooting competitions in order to claim the title of the overall winner of either the AFSAM or the WPW. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Michaela C.P. Granger)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2020 05:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|776488
|VIRIN:
|201210-A-HS328-668
|Filename:
|DOD_108102691
|Length:
|00:18:48
|Location:
|BARLING, AR, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 50th WPW & 30th AFSAM Championships General BRoll, by SPC Michaela Granger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT