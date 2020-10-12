50th WPW & 30th AFSAM Championships General BRoll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/776488" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Thirty-five military sniper teams gathered at the 50th Winston P. Wilson (WPW) and 30th Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting Sniper (AFSAM) Championships hosted by the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center, with the help of the U.S. Army National Guard Sniper School, held at the Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center December 4-10, 2020. The snipers faced several challenges, including ruck marches and various shooting competitions in order to claim the title of the overall winner of either the AFSAM or the WPW. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Michaela C.P. Granger)