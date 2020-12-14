Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yama Sakura 79

    JAPAN

    12.14.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    Media Center - Japan

    Yama Sakura is the largest bilateral and joint command post exercise led by U.S. Army Pacific and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force which enables both forces to train against a realistic scenario that tests the capabilities and interoperability required to fulfill obligations under the mutual security treaty and maintain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2020
    Date Posted: 12.14.2020 03:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 776472
    VIRIN: 201214-F-YU621-527
    Filename: DOD_108102614
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yama Sakura 79, by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Yama Sakura
    JGSDF
    I Corps
    USARJ
    JSDF
    Camp Kengun

