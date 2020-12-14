Yama Sakura is the largest bilateral and joint command post exercise led by U.S. Army Pacific and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force which enables both forces to train against a realistic scenario that tests the capabilities and interoperability required to fulfill obligations under the mutual security treaty and maintain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2020 03:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|776472
|VIRIN:
|201214-F-YU621-527
|Filename:
|DOD_108102614
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Yama Sakura 79, by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT